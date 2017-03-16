Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A seriously ill 15-year-old girl from Winsford had her greatest wish granted to watch the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

The wonderful experience for Faye Bosomworth was all thanks to Rays of Sunshine and online travel agency www.sunshine.co.uk .

Faye is living with an extremely rare condition called Chromosome 3p Syndrome which causes various complications, after being diagnosed at just under a year old.

Due to her illness, Faye lives with chronic pain every day and is required to use a wheelchair for travelling long distances.

The young girl is also living with learning difficulties and a heart condition for which she has had surgery in the past.

Despite what she has been through, the teenager has remained brave throughout and always has a smile on her face. She loves to watch Strictly Come Dancing and this was the inspiration for her greatest wish.

To make it come true, Rays of Sunshine organised for Faye and her family to travel to London, where they were treated to a night at a hotel as well as VIP tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour.

After seeing her favourite stars perform on stage, Faye even got to meet some of the cast including Danny Mac, Karen Hardy and Ore Oduba before heading back to the hotel after an exciting day.

Faye’s mother Jo said: “Thank you so much Rays of Sunshine for granting Faye’s wish, we had an amazing time at the Strictly Come Dancing tour - the show was fantastic! The hotel was lovely and everything was arranged so perfectly. Faye even got to walk the red carpet! She will have lovely memories of the weekend forever.”

The 15-year-old’s wish was made possible thanks to Rays of Sunshine’s corporate partner, online travel agency, www.sunshine.co.uk . The partnership, which launched in summer 2015, invites customers to donate an amount of their choice to the charity when using the site to book their holidays.

To date, customers booking holidays on sunshine.co.uk have opted to donate, raising an incredible £10,258.69.

Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity brightens up the lives of seriously ill children in the UK aged three to 18-years-old by granting wishes, granting hospital ward wishes and organising outings and large scale events for seriously ill children, including the Rays of Sunshine Concert.