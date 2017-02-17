Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called out to two motorbike fires in Chester within half an hour last night (Thursday, February 16).

Both fires are thought to have been started by arsonists.

Crews attended the first blaze in Saddlery Way near Chester Racecourse at 10.40pm.

A different fire engine was then sent out to Westminster Park where a motorbike was alight in Hough Green at 11.01pm.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "A motorbike fire on the footpath between the railway line and Saddlery Way is believed to have been started deliberately.

"Firefighters tackled the fire and handed the incident over to the police.

"Crews were then called to put out a fire involving a motorbike in Hough Green.

"This fire is also believed to be deliberate."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101. Details can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.