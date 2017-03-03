Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Secret Life of the Zoo has made a welcome return to our screens for a third series but the opening episode took viewers on quite the emotional rollercoaster of a journey.

'Charismatic' giant anteater Pedro was introduced ahead of his reunion with his long-time love Bliss, but a sudden onset of a rare viral disease tragically tore the couple apart for good.

Despite the best efforts of the Chester Zoo veterinary team, Pedro passed away following a procedure to help him eat after cowpox left his tongue covered in lesions.

Fans of the documentary – which takes viewers behind the scenes at the much-loved attraction – were devastated by seven-year-old Pedro's untimely death and many took to Twitter to vent their grief.

At one point, the RIPPedro hashtag was trending.

One tweeter said the scenes were 'more upsetting' than anything he'd seen on Channel 4 show 24 Hours in A&E.

While another wasn't ashamed to admit he 'completely' lost it when Pedro died.

Aside from being a hit with the audience, it was clear to see that Pedro was a real favourite among the staff.

One zoo-keeper described him as a 'bundle of fun' and said his passing has left a big hole for them.

But thankfully emotional respite came in the form of mantis Bruce becoming a dad to 16 offspring after successfully mating with notorious mantis-eater Natasha.

There was even a happy ending for bereaved Bliss, who was given a 'new lease of life' by an unlikely new companion – a tiny South American deer called Bert.

The next episode will air at 8pm on Tuesday (March 7).