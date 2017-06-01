The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a teenager in Connah's Quay earlier this week.

Matthew Cassidy, 19, from Merseyside, was stabbed to death on Bethel Place in the town on Monday (May 29) at around 8pm.

Police investigating his death have now arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He is being interviewed at St Asaph police station.

A 48-year-old Flintshire man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack on Monday remains in police custody, while a 19-year-old Merseyside woman was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing controlled drugs and assisting an offender has been released without charge.

Police also released a man in his 40s and a 60-year-old woman from Flintshire without charge after they were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

DCI Arwyn Jones said: “An 18 year old male was arrested in Merseyside late yesterday afternoon on suspicion of murder. He is currently being interviewed at St Asaph police station.

“A 19 year old female arrested on Tuesday evening has been released without charge. Meanwhile, a 48 year old man arrested on Monday evening remains in custody.”

He added: “I am grateful for the information we have received from the public in the last 24 hours; this has assisted the enquiry.

“However, I would like to remind the community that this is a murder of a teenage boy and I would reiterate the need for anyone with any information to come forward and speak to us”.

Anyone with any information relating to the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V078270.

Alternatively contact the live police webchat or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.