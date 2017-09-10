Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search is on for Cheshire -based French Bulldogs to photograph – with or without their owners – for a fundraising project in support of a rescue charity.

Those selected will enjoy an exclusive photography session for their beloved pet in an initiative run by Cheshire Pet Photography.

Their £50 booking fee will be donated to French Bulldog Rescue (GB) in support of the charity’s work - rescuing, fostering and ultimately placing at-risk French bulldogs in carefully matched homes. Participants will receive a complimentary, mounted gift print from their special photo shoot as a ‘thank you’.

Click here to fill in the application form (deadline September 21).

In discussion with the selected French Bulldog owners, the sessions will take place in a variety of locations, from the grounds of Cheshire stately homes to urban settings or more formal studio shots. If the project proves popular, it may lead to a ‘Fabulous Frenchies’ calendar of all the successful applicants in time for Christmas.

And the fundraiser could be extended with the end goal of producing a coffee table style book to showcase the Frenchies.

Cheshire Pet Photography’s Jackie Robinson, who is based in Poynton, near Stockport, is a dog lover and award-winning photographer who started out as a designer and landscape photographer. Prompted by the loss of her own rescue dog, she contacted the French Bulldog Rescue (GB) team to suggest the fundraising initiative.

She said: “I am delighted to be working with FBRGB in support of all the fantastic French Bulldogs who need the charity’s help. My own rescue dog was an amazing member of my family for sixteen years and now I want to do something for a rescue cause.”

Karen Crossan, chair of French Bulldog Rescue (GB), said: “We are delighted that Cheshire Pet Photography came to us with this idea for a fundraiser. The collaboration allows us to celebrate the lovable, unique characteristics of the French Bulldog while drawing attention to our work – rescuing and finding safe and loving homes for our foster Frenchies.

"We hope the participants will have a joyful photo session with their own French Bulldog and enjoy their memento print as a big thank you for their kind donations.”