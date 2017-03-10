Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nominations are now open to honour the unsung heroes helping people of all ages to take part in arts activities.

The Cheshire West Voluntary Arts Network, in association with Cheshire West and Chester Council, is hosting its third arts awards event in May.

The awards recognise and celebrate the work many groups and individuals do, using arts in their local community.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “If you represent a group, or know of a group or individual to be considered then we would like to hear from you.

“Please complete the nomination form by Monday, April 10, the awards will be presented at a special awards evening in Chester Town Hall.”

Groups or individuals can be nominated in the following categories:

Children and Youth Arts (groups or projects that include those aged 18 and under in any art form)

Performing Arts (includes theatre, dance, new writing and live performance)

Visual Arts (includes all forms of art, craft, photography, digital and new media)

Music (includes but not limited to classical, choral, popular, DJ/VJ)

Outstanding Contribution (a special award to a group or individual)

Unsung Hero (person who is always working away in the background, continuously supporting a group or project)

Cheshire West Voluntary Arts Network supports and promotes voluntary arts groups across Cheshire West and Chester.

At least 15,000 people of all ages across west Cheshire take part in music, singing, dance, art, theatre and much more provided by more than 150 local organisations. There is an opportunity to learn new skills, gain confidence and make new friends.

The Cheshire West Community and Voluntary Arts Awards are supported by Horseradish and The Earl of Chester’s Fund.

To nominate a group or individual visit Your West Cheshire to download a form: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/artsaward or email: artswest@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Application deadline is 5pm, Monday, April 10.