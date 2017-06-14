Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The region’s premier business awards, the Trinity Mirror Cheshire Business Awards in association with SAS Daniels LLP, are launched today, as we set out to honour the very best people and companies in our midst.

The awards will culminate in a major awards ceremony and dinner in the autumn as we present our prestigious awards, recognising enterprise, achievement and innovation across the Cheshire region.

The event will be staged in the magnificent surroundings of Chester Cathedral on Friday, October 6. The awards are free to enter and offer opportunities for businesses of all sizes, from new start-ups to the most established names, to gain recognition and respect.

Trinity Mirror North West and North Wales regional managing director Carl Wood: “We’re delighted once again to welcome on board, as executive sponsors of the Trinity Mirror Cheshire Business Awards, our partners SAS Daniels LLP.

“Together, our aim is to ensure those businesses who deserve high praise and recognition, as well as our admiration and encouragement, duly receive it. We are committed to supporting the Cheshire business community through events like these and through our print and digital titles.”

The awards categories are:

Business Start Up Award: This category is open to businesses that began trading after January 1, 2015. The judges will be looking for evidence of a sustainable business with the potential to grow strongly in the future.

ScottishPower Business of the Year (up to 10 employees): Whatever your sector if you have a great business tell us about it. This award is for businesses established for more than two years that employ up to 10 people and can demonstrate all round business excellence. The judges will be take financial performance and local economic impact into account when selecting the winner.

NatWest Business of the Year (11 to 50 employees): If you can demonstrate outstanding business performance in your industry and employ between 11–50 people this is the category for you. Judges will be looking for your specific business achievements and a strong financial performance together with significant local economic impact.

Business of the Year (over 50 employees): If your business employs more than 50 people and can show outstanding business performance, enter this category. Judges will consider evidence of a strong financial performance, excellent business achievements, your contribution to local prosperity and other specific initiatives that make you stand out from your peers.

Employer of the Year: We are looking for the employers who can best demonstrate how their leadership and policies support staff development, engagement and satisfaction creating a positive and supportive workplace with a well-motivated and well trained team. This award is also open to businesses who demonstrate a real commitment to apprenticeships. The winner will be more than just a good company to work for, their culture will deliver commercial results and they will be an inspiration to other businesses.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Does your company strive to achieve a balance between your competitive aims and the interests of society? This award will be presented to the private sector business or individual judged to have the best history of taking into account the effect of the business operations on the community and the economy. This can include companies that give time or money to charities or the voluntary sector.

Creative Impact Award: This category is open to businesses engaged in any creative industry. This can include software design for computer games, apps, web design, marketing, advertising, architecture, film, photography and publishing. Entries are welcome from all firms, whether they are acting as agents or principals. The judges will be looking for evidence that creative work has led directly to improved business performance.

Exporter of the Year: This award is open to businesses based in Cheshire that export their products or services overseas. The judges will be looking for a good business that can demonstrate sustained success relative to the size of their businesses and potential for the future.

Innovation and Enterprise Award: This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisations success. Judges will be looking for originality of the innovation, its impact, practicality of its application and the measurable benefits to the business.

Bentley Motors Young Business Person of the Year: Are you or one of your employees able to demonstrate outstanding achievements in your field? Our young business person of the year will be aged 35 or under and will display excellent career progression, leadership and management.

SAS Daniels LLP Business Person of the Year: The Business Person of the year is a judges’ choice award and not open for entry. The winner selected by the judges will be an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their business and the region.

HOW TO ENTER

(Photo: UGC)

Businesses of any size or sector can enter free across all relevant categories. Simply download and complete an entry from from the website www.cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk and return it to us.

Entries can be emailed to enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk or posted to the Events Department, PO Box 48, Old Hall Street, Liverpool, L69 3EB.

If you have any questions about how to enter, or for more information, contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk

For updated on twitter follow @CheshireAwards

Deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, July 21.

The finalists - chosen by an expert panel of judges - will be announced in September.

MAIN SPONSORS

SAS Daniels LLP is supporting the Cheshire Business Awards for the eighth consecutive year.

The leading Cheshire based law firm operates out of four locations throughout Cheshire. They are committed to regional development and truly understand the local economy and the key challenges that face our regional businesses.

(Photo: UGC)

SAS Daniels has one of the largest specialist corporate law teams in the region, headed up by the firm’s managing partner Jeremy Orrell. The team, made up of driven and high achieving individuals providing integrated and effective solutions, and works with various regional organisations.

(Photo: UGC)

The firm believes the key to success is to always go the extra mile and to really understand what a business client needs, and how value can be added by the delivery of high quality, strategic business solutions. As a result, they have seen first hand how Cheshire continues to enjoy economic growth and provide fantastic opportunities.

Cheshire continues to develop innovative approaches to economic growth and enjoys a wide range of expertise and assets across many sectors. The key to the region’s continued prosperity is to ensure we collectively harness strategic knowledge to ensure businesses maximise economic growth, which in turn will satisfy the individual ambitions of the many entrepreneurs to which Cheshire is home to.

The awards will once again bring together exceptional business talent and will celebrate our thriving regional business community. The SAS Daniels team is looking forward to playing a key part in that once again.