A dream came true for boxing fan Kellie O’Regan when she got to meet one of her favourite boxers Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd.

Unsuspecting Kellie was in work at Ryman’s in Chester city centre on July 15 when British Commonwealth Lightweight champion ‘Masher’ walked in armed with his championship belts as well as a signed glove and picture for Kellie.

The surprise visit was arranged by boxing legend Tommy Dix who said: “The look on Kellie’s face was one of sheer joy.

“Sean, who stepped up from a supporting bout to British title bouts and appearing on the big British stage, is a man who has never forgotten himself.

“He proved not just a champion in the ring but a wonderful champion outside the ring as well. It’s not surprising that he sells anywhere up to 4,000 tickets, he’s a promoter’s dream!”

Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd will next be in the ring on Saturday, August 19, at Tranmere Rovers’ football ground Prenton Park.