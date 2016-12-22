Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic lights are out of action in Sealand Road in Chester after a car collided with a lamp-post.

The incident happened today (Thursday, December 22) on Sovereign Way and was reported to police just after 3pm.

A Chester police spokeswoman said: "The car has been involved in a collision with a lamp-post outside the Volvo garage. Due to the fact it put the traffic lights in that area out of action, the matter has been reported to the highways authority and they are on their way to the scene."

The spokeswoman added there were no injuries resulting from the accident.

Despite the lights not operating, traffic is currently flowing well in the Sealand Road area.