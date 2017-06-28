Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World class works of art are arriving at Chester Cathedral ready for the opening of a free exhibition featuring globally famous artists like Damien Hirst, Antony Gormley and Barbara Hepworth.

ARK is a contemporary sculpture exhibition of international importance.

It will take up residence at the cathedral between July 7 and October 15, 2017.

The largest free to enter modern sculpture exhibition to be held in the north west of England, it will feature 90 works by over 50 internationally renowned sculptors including Lynn Chadwick, Sarah Lucas, David Mach, Kenneth Armitage and Peter Randall-Page, amongst others.

It will be curated by Gallery Pangolin.

Works of art will be set against the magnificent backdrop of the cathedral building as well as surrounding ancient spaces.

Placing almost 100 world class works of art in a medieval setting has been a two-and-a-half year undertaking.

Transporting the works and ensuring they are safely unloaded and installed in a highly responsible task.

Dean of Chester Cathedral, The Very Revd Professor Gordon McPhate, said: “It is an honour to host such an important collection of sculpture with individual pieces chosen to reveal and complement the narrative of our building.

"Almost three years in the planning, ARK will bring world-class works of art to Chester entirely free of charge.”

Several sculptors will be showing brand new commissions whilst some pieces will be on loan from private collections.

A press preview will be held next Thursday (July 6, 2017).

The main sponsor of the event is Bank of America Merrill Lynch but other Chester and Cheshire firms and individuals have backed the exhibition including Elegant Resorts, Individual Restaurants, Iceland Charitable Foundation and The Holroyd Foundation.

As education partner, Bank of America Merrill Lynch will support the schools and public education programme.

This will consist of master classes to explore traditional and non-traditional art-making processes led by expert tutors; a lecture series featuring leading artists; and academics and workshops aimed at adults and children of all ages.