Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers have pitched up on council-owned land at the side of the Asda supermarket on Chester ’s Greyhound Retail Park .

There are no reports of any issues relating to the encampment.

It appears the caravans entered the area via a rear access road which serves businesses including Asda. A heavy gate at the front of the site is locked and untouched.

Cheshire West and Chester Council spokeswoman Rachel Ashley said: “We can confirm we are aware of four caravans and associated vehicles on this site, which is council-owned. We have carried out welfare assessments.”

Mrs Ashley said an update would be provided on Friday concerning action to evict the group.