Travellers have pitched up on council-owned land at the side of the Asda supermarket on Chester ’s Greyhound Retail Park .
There are no reports of any issues relating to the encampment.
It appears the caravans entered the area via a rear access road which serves businesses including Asda. A heavy gate at the front of the site is locked and untouched.
Cheshire West and Chester Council spokeswoman Rachel Ashley said: “We can confirm we are aware of four caravans and associated vehicles on this site, which is council-owned. We have carried out welfare assessments.”
Mrs Ashley said an update would be provided on Friday concerning action to evict the group.