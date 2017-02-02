Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed robbers threatened staff with a knife as they held up a corner shop in Neston.

The thieves, one of whom was wearing a ‘Scream’ mask, made off with cash and cigarettes.

They struck at Drake Stores on Drake Road at 4.55pm on January 24.

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and have released some CCTV images.

Once inside the shop the robbers demanded a member of staff give them cash from the till as they threatened them with the blade.

They stuffed the cash and cigarettes from behind the counter into a plastic bag and fled.

Detective Sergeant Rob Grantham said: “We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Drake Road area at the time the incident took place and believes they may have seen the two men or anyone acting suspiciously in the area.”

One of the men is described as about 5ft 11in tall, of slim build and was wearing a ‘Scream’ mask.

The other is described as about 5ft 8in tall and of stocky build.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 670 of January 24

Details can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.