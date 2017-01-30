Video will play in

Ninety-year-old Billy McKee was captured on camera performing a traditional Burns Night poem at his social club this week.

Billy recited ‘Address to a Haggis’ by Scottish poet Robert Burns to his friends and staff at Endeavour Social Hub in Ellesmere Port.

“His knife see rustic Labour dight, an’ cut you up wi’ ready sleight, trenching your gushing entrails bright, like ony ditch.

“And then, o what a glorious sight, warm-reekin’, rich,” he recited to his captivated audience.

The video was posted on the group's Facebook page on Wednesday.

Burns Night suppers are normally held on or near the poet’s birthday on January 25. They typically include haggis, Scotch whisky and the recitation of Burns’s poetry.

Endeavour Social Hub on Whitby Road is a place for the elderly to get together and make friends.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It encourages getting out and mixing with others who are like minded, preventing social isolation as well as promoting health and wellbeing.”

The club is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 2pm.

Members can enjoy a freshly prepared lunch, morning and afternoon refreshments, entertainment, talks, music and games.

For more information on the club click here.