Upton-by- Chester High School sixth form student Connie Haigh, has received an award for being runner up for the Tyler Essay Prize’s science category from the University of Oxford.

Connie’s prize and certificate were presented to her at the Tyler Essay Celebration at Oxford’s Pembroke College by Dr Nicholas Cole, senior research fellow in history at the college.

Feedback received from the university said that Connie has a ‘very clear writing style’ and commented that her essay was a ‘well written piece, a real joy to read’ and was ‘very well researched, with a good number of sources and with all points and numbers backed by solid citations’.

Connie is currently studying mathematics, chemistry and biology for her A Levels and is applying to study medicine at the University of Cambridge next September.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We wish her all the very best in her endeavours!”