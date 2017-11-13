Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 11-year-old boy is in a stable condition after being hit by a bus in Neston on Friday (November 10).

The boy, believed to be a Year 7 pupil at Neston High School, was hit by the 487 Arriva bus on Liverpool Road near the junction with Drake Road at around 3.30pm, our sister paper Liverpool Echo reports .

A spokesperson for North West Air Ambulance said: “We were called to a major trauma incident in Neston this afternoon. It involved a young boy with suspected head injuries who was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.”

Cheshire Police said: “Shortly after 3.30pm (on Friday), officers were called to a collision involving a pedestrian on Liverpool Road, Neston.

“Officers attended and found that the collision involved a child and a bus and had occurred near to the junction of Drake Lane.

“Paramedics attended the scene and the child, an 11-year-boy was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital .

The spokesperson added: "(As of Monday) he remains in Alder Hey where his condition is described as stable."

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said at the scene: "People were screaming. A woman, who I thought was his mother, was there.

"This road has always been dangerous but you never expect to see something as tragic as this."

Howard Farrell, area managing director of Arriva Merseyside, said: “One of our buses was involved in an incident in Neston this afternoon in which a child was injured.

"Our thoughts clearly are with the child involved and their family. Police are carrying out investigations and we are in close contact with the emergency services.”