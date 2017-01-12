Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may have only just taken the Christmas decorations down and packed your kids off to school for another term, but it's never too early to get organised.

Whether it's a getaway to somewhere sunny or a 'staycation' crammed with fun days out, parents will no doubt be keen to get things booked in.

So we've put together a handy guide of the term dates for schools in Cheshire for 2017.

But just to be on the safe side, make sure you double check with your child's individual school for their term dates and INSET days, which are set by schools themselves.

Private schools may set different holidays from state schools.

Spring 2017

Half term: Saturday, February 18 to Sunday, February 26

Easter holidays including Easter bank holidays: Saturday, April 1 to Monday, April 17

Summer 2017

Half term: Friday, May 27 to Sunday, June 4

Summer break: Thursday, July 27 to Monday, September 4

Autumn 2017

Half term: Saturday, October 28 to Sunday, November 5

Christmas break: Saturday, December 23 to Sunday, January 7, 2018