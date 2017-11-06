Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Firs School recently celebrated Harvest Festival with a special service at the school.

The assembly hosted by headteacher Lucy Davies welcomed Ian McDougall from Cheshire West Foodbank who spoke about the need for the food bank and how it would help thousands of Cheshire residents.

Ian explained to the children that Cheshire West Foodbank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food supplies and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

Headteacher Lucy Davies said: “We have had an excellent first half of the school term and the children have enjoyed learning about Harvest Festival and the importance of helping others. We displayed some of the collection of food during our service and we are delighted that we managed to to collect an amazing 175kg of food which is the equivalent of nearly two baby elephants!”