Pupils at Grove Street Primary School proved they have what it takes to become the next generation of journalists this morning (November 21).
Both Year 6 classes at the New Ferry school have been studying newspapers – and what better way to learn about reporting than with a visit by a bona fide journalist.
The students grilled Chester Chronicle content editor Frances Barrett with a series of thoughtful and intelligent questions about how to write an engaging newspaper article and what skills are required to secure front page-worthy scoops.
Imaginary news scenarios involving terrifying tarantulas crawling out of an unsuspecting shopper’s bunch of bananas and a heroic hound who saved his owner from a ferocious fire yielded some creative and impressive headlines, as well as ideas for interviewing techniques.
Year 6 teacher Charles Hewitt said: “It is vital we find ways of engaging youngsters in writing, particularly in genres that are not narrative.
“The students had a fantastic time and are keen to develop the experience into their own writing.”
Frances added: “I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Grove Street Primary School. I’m confident the future of journalism is in safe hands with such inquisitive minds.”