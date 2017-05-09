Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad whose son survived leukaemia is cycling 1,200 miles from his Swedish Bank workplace to its headquarters in Stockholm to raise money for the charities that supported his son during treatment.

Richard Hellen, from Saughall, is setting off on his challenge from his Handelsbanken office in Warrington on Friday, May 12, then cycling some 1,200 miles to the bank’s headquarters in Stockholm, calling at other Handelsbankedn branches on the way to receive support from colleagues.

Richard said: “Five countries, four charities, two wheels, one Max! Five years ago this May, our normal, everyday life was turned upside down by the news that our youngest son Max had contracted leukaemia.

“Up until this time, our bright, lively 10-year-old had barely had so much as a cold. He’d gone off his food in the days leading up to the diagnosis, was a little pale, and just generally ‘off colour’. He swiftly received a diagnosis from the hospital team and then spent the next three years battling the illness.

“I’m looking to raise £6,000 for four charities that helped my son, Max, beat leukaemia; the Countess of Chester Hospital, Alder Hey Children’s Trust, Make-a-Wish and a local Cheshire charity that supports families affected by childhood cancer, The Joshua Tree all helped us along this emotional journey.”

To support Richard’s bike challenge and help him reach his fundraising target, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/ridetostockholm or search for his Ride to Stockholm page on Facebook.

Richard added: “The Joshua Tree is a fantastic local charity which continues to help Max today – providing invaluable support wherever it is needed. Just recently they organised for sessions with a personal trainer to help Max regain his fitness and confidence following the years of cancer treatment. We cannot thank all the team enough for their continued support.”