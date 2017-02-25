Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Property guru Sarah Beeny has been hotfooting it around the UK picking out her top 50 locations to put down roots and our very own Cheshire West and Chester has received a pretty respectable rating.

Sarah compiled her list as part of a one-off show called UK's Best Place to Live which aired on Channel 4 on Tuesday (February 21).

National data on factors like affordable housing, jobs, transport and wellbeing was used to determine that our borough is the 10th best place to call home.

Claiming the coveted top spot was South Ribble in Lancashire, while our county neighbour Warrington came in at second place.

In fact, the North West did really well as a region, with seven areas in the top 10.

The show’s commissioning editor Dorothy Byrne said: “We will be celebrating some of the great communities, towns and cities in our wonderful islands, while revealing the surprising facts about what really makes people happy.

“Maybe it’s not the people who live in chocolate box villages who live the happiest lives.”

Back in September 2016, Chester was named the second best place to live in the UK according to the Hot Housing Index.

While almost a year ago, the city was runner-up in the Sunday Times' list of North West hot-spots.

Sarah Beeny's Top 10