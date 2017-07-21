Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at St David’s High School in Saltney have returned from a weekend at PGL Boreatton Park, an activity centre in Shropshire with a variety of adventure activities on land and water.

One of the many activities students and staff from St David’s took part in was raft building. This was a huge success with all students designing and creating rafts which were then tested on a cold and muddy lake.

A number of the students were afraid of water or could not swim but still they took part in the activities with some wanting to continue to learn to swim as a result.

Other activities included tunnel trail, giant swing and two climbing activities.

The climbing wall tested those students who were afraid of heights and allowed them to practice before the challenge that was Jacob’s ladder. Consisting of numerous horizontal beams suspended by metal wiring, the ladder allowed the students to test their newfound climbing skills in a bid to assault the summit.

The lead member of staff on the trip, Laura Thain, said: “I feel that as a teacher it is my responsibility to provide students with educational opportunities both inside the classroom and out. I am committed to ensuring that students get as much out of their five years at St David’s as possible.

“Experiences like PGL create memories that will last a lifetime.”