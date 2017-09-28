Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Motability car, described as a lifeline for a sick woman, has been taken away after her partner used it to commit crime.

Anthony Wayne Barnett, 49, admitted stealing copper piping from a derelict building in Chester Road, Broughton, on September 9, and going equipped to steal using gloves, torches and an Allen key.

Barnett, the carer for his partner, used the Motability vehicle to travel to the scene and intended to use it to take the stolen copper away.

Flintshire Magistrates’ Court heard that put them in breach of their contract and the vehicle had been withdrawn.

Defending solicitor James Bagby said the company which provided the vehicle had been informed it had been used to commit the offence and it had been taken off his client.

Biggest impact

“The vehicle was a lifeline for the defendant and his partner. That is going to be the biggest impact of this case,” Mr Bagby told magistrates.

It also led to a financial loss.

Barnett, he said, was ashamed of his actions which were out of character.

He was the sole carer for his partner who was bed bound for the majority of the day and had difficulty with mobility.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said Barnett took full responsibility for what he regarded as a big mistake on his part. He felt his partner was being punished more than anyone.

Eight week curfew

Barnett, of Eyton Grove in Saltney, was placed on a community order with an eight week curfew under which he must remain indoors between 7pm and 7am.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge – and magistrates ordered the destruction of the items he had with him.

Prosecutor Helen Tench said two men were seen standing at Millennium House in Chester Road, Broughton, on the night of September 9.

It turned out that a quantity of copper piping had been taken from the property and the screwdrivers, torch and Allen key were recovered from the scene.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a second man who failed to attend court.