Two Saltney women are in need of unwanted bras for a glitzy fundraising bash in aid of Breast Cancer Care.

Linda Houghton and Geraldine Crawford decided to host a charity evening at Saltney Tavern this Saturday (October 14) from 7.30pm because of all the friends they had seen affected by the disease.

And after getting attendees to donate their unwanted bras that will serve as bunting at the event, the women then plan to send them to underprivileged girls in Ghana as mark of support.

There will be an auction, raffle, memory arch and a performance by Chester singer Sharon Wallace, but the highlight of the night will be a Rod Stewart tribute act which Linda explains will hold a special poignancy.

“One of my friends who sadly passed away from cancer three years ago should have gone to a Rod Stewart concert but was too poorly to go,” she said. “A friend of hers wrote to Rod explaining she was ill and he sent her a signed photo but sadly she passed away before it arrived. I have the photo which will raise money on the evening too.

“Everybody at some time has been affected by somebody with cancer may it be family,friends or colleagues,” she said. “I sat here a few weeks ago and decided that I wanted to do something for a charity. I spoke with my friend Geraldine and said about doing a Big Pink Event because I have lost a lot of true friends to this terrible disease and many more of our friends are suffering at the moment.

“I decided to ask for bras to be donated into the club and have been supported by so many people. Robin Bristow, the main bingo caller in Mecca Bingo Chester, has been an amazing support in getting people to donate bras there for our wonderful cause and I am absolutely made up with the many raffle prizes that have been donated up to now.

Linda added: “I have always had a mind for quirky ideas so decided with my friend who runs The Saltney Tavern and other friends who run the Anchor that we would create this bunting that would run from Saltney Social to the Anchor in Saltney.

“The event is going to be amazing. The whole community is pulling together on this event and I am very proud to be part of it.”

If you can donate any unwanted bras, contact Linda on linda.houghton@sky.com.