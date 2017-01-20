Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man said to have been behaving erratically and waving a metal pole around has admitted a public order offence.

Dalton Adrian Parsons, 24, of Ewart Street in Saltney Ferry, was alleged to have run up to a woman and a man who was working on her car on January 2 shouting “come on” at the top of his voice.

He then returned waving a metal pole and his behaviour was described as erratic.

The woman and the car repair man ran into a house for protection and he stood at the rear of the property with the pole.

Flintshire Magistrates’ Court heard how the whole incident lasted up to half an hour.

Arrested and interviewed, he said that he had an issue with another man over a mobile phone.

He accepted that he should not have picked up the pole.

David Matthews, defending, said that his client saw himself under threat and acted in a way he thought he was entitled to.

But he accepted that his actions were unlawful.

District Judge Gwyn Jones said that why he had acted in such a way, he could not work out.

Parson said he was “so apologetic”.

He told the judge: “It is unreal.”

Parsons was placed on a 12 month community order with 130 hours unpaid work and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.