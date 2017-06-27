Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Customers are being urged to check their kitchens after Sainsbury's pulled 13 of their own brand sandwich fillers off the shelves.

The supermarket's own brand Deli Fillers, priced £1.40 for 220g or £2.10 for 385g, have been withdrawn after Listeria monocytogenes was found in some of the products.

They include both sizes of its Cheese & Onion Deli Filler, Coronation Chicken Deli Filler, Egg Mayo Deli Filler, Tuna & Sweetcorn Deli Filler, reports our sister paper The Mirror.

Its 220g tubs of Chicken & Sweetcorn Deli Filler, Chicken Tikka Deli Filler, Egg & Bacon Deli Filler, Seafood Cocktail Deli Filler, and its Be Good To Yourself Tuna & Sweetcorn Deli Filler.

All have a use by date of July 4, 2017.

The food bug can cause flu-like symptoms, stomach cramps, sickness and diarrhoea and can be serious for frail elderly people, young babies, pregnant mothers and their unborn child and those with weakened immune systems.

Sainsbury's are urging all who have bought the sandwich fillers not to eat them and instead return them to get a refund.

The supermarket said: "Routine testing has detected Listeria in a limited number of the above products.

"As a precautionary measure, we are asking all customers who have bought any of the above products not to consume or use them, but to return them to their nearest Sainsbury's store, where they will receive a full refund.

"If you have eaten this product and need further advice, please contact your health care professional.

"No other products or date codes are affected by this issue, and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused."

The Food Standards Agency said: "Sainsbury's is recalling a number of their products because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in some of the products.

"No other Sainsbury's products are known to be affected.

"The presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some of the products listed above.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

"However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

"Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

"If you have bought any of the above products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."