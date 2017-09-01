Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The staff and customers of Sainsbury’s Chester at Caldy Valley Road have raised £5,830 for cancer caring centre Maggie’s Merseyside, which is based in the grounds of Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.

As the number of people living with cancer increases it is essential that they are able to find the practical and emotional support they need to cope with the changes that life after cancer brings.

The money raised is the equivalent to a year’s funding of the centre’s ‘Carers Support Group’, which provides invaluable support to those who are caring for a loved one with cancer.

The group allows carers to explore feelings and build emotional resilience in a safe and warm environment, gaining support from others in a similar position and from the Centre’s Clinical Psychologist who facilitates the group.

As Maggie’s relies almost entirely on voluntary donations, it is this fantastic support from Sainsbury’s Chester that allows Maggie’s Merseyside to continue to provide this vital support to thousands of people living with cancer across Merseyside and Cheshire.

Centre head at Maggie’s Merseyside at Clatterbridge Kathy Wright said: “We are so grateful that Sainsbury’s Chester has raised such a huge sum, which allow us to be there for people affected by cancer.

“We rely entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of support for people living with cancer and to be able to offer that support to everyone who needs it.”

PR ambassador for Sainsbury’s Chester Jen Byrne said of the partnership: “I have loved working with Maggie’s to raise such a fantastic amount for a charity that is close to many of my colleagues hearts and my own.”