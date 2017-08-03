The video will start in 8 Cancel

Supermarket brand Safeway is set to make a surprise return to the UK.

The brand is being relaunched by Morrisons who have struck an exclusive deal with newsagent chain McColl's to sell Safeway-branded products in 1,300 of its convenience stores and 250 newsagents across the country.

The new range is scheduled to hit the shelves from next January and will include 400 fresh and frozen products, many that have been made in the same factories used to manufacture Morrisons products.

Morrisons bought out the Safeway supermarkets in early 2004 and rebranded or sold most of Safeway's remaining 479 shops. By 2005 the brand had completely disappeared.

This new move will help Morrisons secure wholesale sales of £700million including tobacco by the end of next year, with the amount rising to £1billion in due course.

With this in mind, we take a look at just some of the other brands and stores we hope will one day make a comeback in Chester.

