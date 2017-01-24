Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Keep your tumble dryer clean and do not leave it unattended, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service urged this week.

The warning comes after firefighters were called to 12 incidents involving tumble dryers in the past three months.

Overheating, a build-up of fluff or lint which is highly flammable, and electrical faults are all responsible for the blazes.

The service’s head of prevention Nick Evans said: “Altogether in the last three months we have had to extinguish 12 fires involving tumble dryers and a few of these have occurred while people were in bed.

“We know that tumble dryers are being used more now the weather has turned so it is important that anyone using one follows some basic but vital safety advice to reduce the risk of fire.

“Simple steps include ensuring you remove the lint after every load of clothes has been dried and never leaving the dryer running overnight or while you are out.”

Further safety advice when using tumble dryers includes:

Remove the lint from the trap after every load of clothes dried

Do not cover the vent or any other opening

Ensure the vent pipe is free of kinks and is not crushed in any way

Only used recommended vent pipes, and not improvised ones

Only vent the warm air to the outside of a building

Do not put rags or materials into your tumble dryer if they have been used to soak up flammable liquids.

Nick added: “Residents also need to put registering domestic appliances at the top of their list to reduce the risk of home fires.”

For details on how to register an appliance visit www.registermyappliance.org.uk