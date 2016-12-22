Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire party-goers are being urged to practise safe sex this Christmas and New Year and avoid receiving any unwanted gifts.

The important message has been issued by East Cheshire NHS Trust, which runs sexual health clinics across the county including Chester, Ellesmere Port, Northwich and Winsford.

The consumption of alcohol can often lead to lowered inhibitions, and so the trust is calling for people to remember the dangers of unprotected sex, which include sexually-transmitted infections (STIs) such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea and HIV.

Sexual health experts are also reminding people that unplanned pregnancies can also occur should adequate protection not be used.

East Cheshire NHS Trust’s medical director Dr John Hunter said: “Many people will enjoy a festive tipple over Christmas and may end up drinking much more than usual.

“Consuming excessive amounts of alcohol can leave some people forgetting to take adequate precautions during sexual activity and contracting a sexually-transmitted infection. While most STIs can be treated, they are of course very unpleasant and will make it a very sad Christmas and New Year for anyone who contracts one.

“As a result, we are urging people in Cheshire to be cautious and remember to practice safe sex. This applies to people of all age groups and sexual orientations as infections, including HIV, are prevalent among the community. Information about practicing safe sex is available online, including on the NHS Choices website .”

Dr Hunter added: “We also want to emphasise that local help is available for anyone who has any symptoms or concerns about their sexual health. See our dedicated sexual health website - www.gosexualhealth.co.uk to find your nearest clinic or get in touch with us for completely confidential, non-judgemental advice and support.”

A full list of clinics in Cheshire, including Christmas and New Year opening times, can be found here . The clinics also provide services around contraception, in addition to sexual health.

Free chlamydia testing postal kits can also be ordered from the gosexualhealth website. Click here to request your kit.

In addition to services commissioned by Cheshire East Council, East Cheshire NHS Trust also operates clinics in the Cheshire West and Chester Council footprint.