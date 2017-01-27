Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Chester women who murdered businesswoman Sadie Hartley in cold blood on the doorstep of her home cost taxpayers £400,000 in legal aid.

Sarah Williams, of Treborth Road in Blacon , and best friend Katrina Walsh, of Hare Lane in Guilden Sutton , denied killing 60-year-old mum-of-two Sadie even though the evidence against the vile pair was overwhelming.

Now the cost of how much they were granted in legal aid has emerged, reports the Mirror .

Williams – who zapped Sadie with a 500,000 volt stun gun before stabbing her love rival to death spent £97,258 in trial costs, £88,835 on a crown court barrister and £15,640 on other trial expenses.

Her pre-trial costs were almost £3,000.

Pal Walsh – who will now use up yet more taxpayer’s cash after launching an appeal – was granted £107,574 in crown court trial costs, £69,965 for a barrister and £5,515 in other trial payments.

Her costs before the murder trial were £200.

The figures were revealed after a Freedom of Information request to the Government’s Legal Aid Agency.

Walsh, 56, was locked up for 25 years for helping Williams kill Sadie.

But Walsh has now told her friends she intends to appeal against her murder conviction.

Despite having meticulously outlined the ‘perfect murder’ in her diary, Walsh, a horse trainer, claims she struggles to remember the savage attack in which Sadie was knifed dozens of times.

Obsessed Williams, 35, killed Sadie as she answered the door of her home in Helmshore, Lancashire.

Sadie’s partner Ian Johnston had an affair with Williams – handed a 30-year term - and after he tried to call it off she spent 17 months planning Sadie’s death.