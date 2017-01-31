Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A renowned Russian ballet star hosted dance master classes for pupils at a Chester theatre school earlier this month.

Soviet-born Irek Mukhamedov, 56, from Kazan is a patron at The Hammond School and visits every two years to deliver workshops.

School marketing manager Julia Edwards said: “It is an honour and a privilege to welcome such a talented and charismatic performer as Irek Mukhamedov into The Hammond.

“His wealth of knowledge and experience is invaluable to our talented young dancers.”

Mukhamedov is famed for performing with the Classical Ballet Company where he spent three years before joining the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow.

After leaving the Soviet Union he became a senior principal dancer with the Royal Ballet in London and danced in many leading roles.

From January 17 to 19 Mukhamedov visited performing arts students at The Hammond School.

During his visit he worked with senior Hammond teacher Jane Elliott on rehearsals for the school’s upcoming production of Giselle.

He also updated the students’ skills in pas de deux, pointe and other dance techniques.

The Hammond School is a leading provider of performing arts education, including dance, drama and singing, in the North West.