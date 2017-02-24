Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists travelling on the M56 have faced long delays after a wagon left the carriageway and ended up down an embankment this morning (February 24).

Emergency services were called to the scene between junctions 14 and 12 eastbound at about 6.18am.

One lane was forced to shut while they dealt with the incident, but it has now reopened.

(Photo: North West Motorway Police)

A spokeswoman for Cheshire police said: "A wagon has left the carriageway and gone down the embankment into a field.

"The driver is being assessed by paramedics and the vehicle is yet to be recovered."

Highways England tweeted that lanes will be closed at some point today to enable the HGV's recovery.

Have you spotted any problems on the roads this morning?