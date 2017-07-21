Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Cheshire’s rural areas are being promoted as thriving locations for businesses through the launch of a new investment prospectus.

Rural West Cheshire is home to 34% of the businesses in Cheshire West and Chester. The prospectus aims to promote the vibrant business communities that exist in these areas and the opportunities for investment available to businesses looking for a location with a difference, offering all the benefits of high quality office space but on the doorstep of Cheshire’s distinctive countryside and heritage.

It is home to a wealth of landed estates, 11 business parks, some of which offer space for expansion. There has been an overall increase in broadband speeds across rural villages and market towns, all of which are within an easy reach of Cheshire’s main transport networks.

There are significant strengths in a number of key sectors including agri-tech, food and drink and the visitor economy.

Many of the businesses in rural areas are consultancy, professional services and ICT with great potential for growth - not forgetting our famous dairy industry and flourishing equestrian sector.

Cllr Samantha Dixon, leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “The businesses in our rural areas are vitally important to our overall economy. They offer an excellent mix of high quality office space and strong transport links, but with the benefits of the lifestyle offered by the setting of Cheshire’s beautiful countryside.

“The vibrant business communities in our rural areas show that they are great places to set up and grow successful businesses and the launch of this prospectus I hope will support the growth of our rural economy.”

David Felix, chair of the Rural Growth Board, said: “We are very proud of our newly produced investment prospectus and hope it gives readers from all areas a snap shot of what we have to offer in rural West Cheshire. We are also keen to know and understand more about the needs of our businesses in rural areas.”

Jon Flowerdew, partner at WhiteCircle Ltd, a company which upcycles shipping containers, chose to locate the home of its production facility in Frodsham.

He said: “Running a busy responsive design and manufacturing business we sometimes need to be in the hustle and bustle of Manchester, Liverpool and London - but we specifically chose Frodsham as the home of our production facility to allow us to retreat. It gives space, flexibility and most importantly privacy whilst maintaining great transport links.”

To download the prospectus visit the website: http://rural.westcheshiregrowth.co.uk/ or contact: ruralgrowth@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk for more information.