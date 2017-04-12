Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The RSPCA is warning pet-owners about the dangers of one particular flower popular at this time of year after two cat fatalities.

The cats, who were members of the same heartbroken family in the Wirral, died after ingesting pollen from lilies last week.

Now the animal welfare charity is urging animal-lovers to beware of keeping these deadly flowers around their cats.

Petals, leaves, pollen and even the water from the vase can prove fatal.

Signs to look out for include lethargy, sickness and weakness.

RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes said: “Lilies are very popular flowers, especially at Easter time, but people are not always aware just how dangerous they are to cats.

“It is very important that we get the message across that lilies are potentially lethal to cats and that as little as a leaf can kill.

“Even cutting the stamens out once they have opened is not enough.

"A small smudge of pollen can be transferred to a cat’s fur, and once a cat starts cleaning itself, they can quickly fall ill.

“It has been very sad to see, over the weekend, two cats die as a result of ingesting lilies. We hope that by getting the message out there that people will be aware of the dangers of having lilies around their pets.”

Anyone who believes their pet has eaten any part of a lily or has been poisoned should contact their vet immediately.