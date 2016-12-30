Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pet owners are being asked to protect their animals from the stresses of New Year’s fireworks.

The RSPCA has released its advice ahead of the annual celebrations.

‘Deadly’ sky lanterns are also high on the agenda.

The animal charity wants owners to plan ahead to protect their companion’s welfare.

This includes sound-proofing enclosures so they are not startled by the bangs.

(Photo: Mark Dowling)

RSPCA welfare expert Lisa Richards said: “There are a lot of straightforward steps which people can take to help keep their pets safe, and to ease their pets' fear of loud noises.

“From making sure dogs and cats are indoors when fireworks are likely to be set off, to masking firework noises, and providing pets with a safe place to hide at all times, it’s so important pet owners plan ahead.

“Small animals living outside should be provided with lots of extra bedding to allow for burrowing, whilst parts of their enclosure could be covered with a blanket to provide further sound-proofing and insulation.”

Farm animals and wildlife can also be negatively affected by fireworks, with organisers asked to put on their displays away from them if possible.

The RSPCA is reminding people of the possible dangers of using sky lanterns as part of any New Year celebrations.

They can cause injuries to animals which lead to suffering, and even a slow, painful death.

(Photo: AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

RSPCA public affairs manager Paul Smith said: “Sky lanterns present a significant danger to animals, and can cause injuries which lead to suffering and a slow, painful death.

“Risks to animals include ingestion, entanglement and entrapment; whilst lanterns can also cause fire, destroy habitats or damage animal housing and feed.

“While sky lanterns may look pretty, people need to remember that what goes up, must come down - so, for animals' sake, we’re urging the public to give sky lanterns a miss this New Year.”

Further advice and guidance can be found at www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare .

