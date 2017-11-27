Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been officially confirmed that there will be a Royal Wedding next year.

Clarence House confirmed today (Monday, November 27) that Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle got engaged in London some weeks ago, and have set a wedding date for spring 2018.

The official announcement said: “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle.

"The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.

(Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

“His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents.

“The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

Harry, 33 and Meghan, 36, who starred in the TV show Suits, revealed they were an item a year ago after a secret six-month relationship.