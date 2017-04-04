Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Royal Mint is launching a collection of Beatrix Potter-themed coloured 50p coins in honour of the children's author.

The new coins will feature characters from the Peter Rabbit series of books dressed in their original outfits.

Thirty thousand coloured Peter Rabbit coins were released yesterday (Monday, April 3) sending the Royal Mint website into meltdown.

The other three in the set will be released later this year both as collectables and for general circulation.

The printed colour designs on the silver proof 50p coins have been created to capture the hand-painted style of Potter's original illustrations.

These will include the intense red of Jeremy Fisher's jacket, the blue of Tom Kitten's pyjamas and the green of Benjamin Bunny's hat, according to the Royal Mint.

(Photo: Mikael Buck/Royal Mint/PA Wire)

They were created by designer Emma Noble who has previously worked on pieces commemorating the Diamond Jubilee and Remembrance Sunday.

Anne Jessopp, of The Royal Mint, said: "While we always knew that the Beatrix Potter characters would be a huge hit, the enormous popularity of the 2016 set exceeded everyone's expectations.

"The coins sold out almost instantly as people raced to collect a complete set of the four friends. We're delighted to be able to present another group of her exquisite characters, giving them a new lease of life on our specially-designed coloured commemorative coins."

All four designs will find their way into people's pockets and purses later this year.

(Photo: Mikael Buck/Royal Mint/PA Wire)

More than 45 million copies of Potter's original book, The Tale Of Peter Rabbit, have been sold since it was first published in 1902.

The story's enduring popularity is also being celebrated on the big screen, with filming starting this month on a Hollywood remake.

James Corden and Margot Robbie are among the stars voicing characters in the movie, which combines the scenery of the Lake District with CGI animation and is due for release in March 2018.

Potter, who lived in the Cumbrian beauty spot for the last 40 years of her life, died in 1943 aged 77.