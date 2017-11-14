Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Royal Mail has announced its latest recommended international posting dates for overseas destinations to ensure that letters, parcels and cards arrive in time for Christmas 2017.

The first international recommended posting date is for mail to Africa and the Middle East, which should be sent by Saturday, December 2.

For those wanting to send cards or gifts to the United States and Canada, the last recommended posting date is Thursday, December 14.

For The Republic of Ireland and France, mail should be sent by Saturday, December 16.

Those wishing to send festive greetings to friends and family in Australia or New Zealand will need to make sure everything is good to go by Saturday, December 9.

Letters and parcels to the Denmark, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland can be posted up to Friday, December 15 to arrive in time for Christmas.

The last posting dates apply to both standard international services and those which have tracking and signature.

All latest recommended posting dates are detailed below:

Saturday 2 December - Africa, Middle East

Wednesday 6 December - Cyprus, Asia, Far East (including Japan), Eastern Europe (except Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia)

Thursday 7 December - Caribbean, Central and South America

Saturday 9 December - Greece, Australia, New Zealand

Wednesday 13 December - Czech Republic, Germany, Italy and Poland

Thursday 14 December - USA, Canada, Finland, Sweden

Friday 15 December - Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland

Saturday 16 December - Belgium, France, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg