A man has been given a suspended jail sentence for harassing a former MP at his Tarporley home.

Fathers for Justice campaigner Eugene Lukjanenko, 60, of Rainham in Gillingham, was found guilty after a trial at Chester Magistrates Court of harassing Edward Timpson, the former Tory MP for Crewe and Nantwich, after staging a 57 hour rooftop protest against forced adoption at his home in Utkinton.

Lukjanenko was found guilty of one count of pursuing a course of action that amounted to harassment, and one further count of failing to comply with a police order to leave the premises.

Lukjanenko was sentenced at Chester Magistrates Court, where he was given 26 weeks’ custody for the harassment charge and four weeks for the failure to comply charge, to run concurrently and suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, had a three-year restraining order placed on him not to go within 500 yards of Mr Timpson or his home, and was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

During his trial, the court heard that Lukjanenko staged the protest atop Mr Timpson’s roof in May of this year, when Mr Timpson was the Minister for Vulnerable Children and Families.

Lukjanenko and another man had gone to Mr Timpson’s home with ladders, which the other man propped up against the house while the defendant filmed the incident on a mobile phone.

When Mr Timpson confronted them, the court heard, the men began to climb the ladders onto a flat section of his roof, at which point he took the mobile phone and went inside to phone the police.

When police arrived, 15 more protesters had gathered on the drive of the house, wearing the same T-shirts as Lukjanenko with protest slogans on them and were filming events on their phones, while the defendant used a megaphone to shout messages including “let my son come home”.

Eventually, the two men came down after 57 hours of negotiations with specialist police officers.

Andrew Fitzpatrick, defending, said that Lukjanenko staged the protest because he was unhappy with the arrangements for his son in foster care, and was concerned about his treatment and welfare.

Addressing the magistrates at the sentencing hearing, Mr Fitzpatrick said: “He took the view that what he was doing was a civil action - a protest. Your conclusion was that it went beyond what is acceptable and constituted a criminal offence. He has to accept that.”

He added that there was no physical confrontation and no violence occurred during the incident, but acknowledged that the fact this happened at Mr Timpson’s home, where his young children were, exacerbated the matter.

He also said that the magistrates should not let the fact that Mr Timpson was an ex-MP have any bearing on their sentencing decision, saying: “Justice has to apply to whoever the victim of the offence is and there is no enhanced status in Mr Timpson’s position.”

In sentencing Lukjanenko, the chair of the magistrates bench said: “The bench consider this a very serious matter, and regardless of what your solicitor might think we have treated this as if it were any ordinary person.

“The fact that he (Mr Timpson) was an MP does not matter - you went and trespassed on his land.

“Whatever problems you had, what you did was not the answer, so do not try that anywhere else or you will be going to custody.”

Commenting on the case, Kate Marchuk, senior crown prosecutor with MerseyCheshire Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Lukjanenko had placards and banners on the roof and used a megaphone to issue his demands.

“He said he was unhappy with the arrangements for his son who was in foster care and that he was concerned about him.

“But instead of trying to deal with this through the normal channels, he took the law into his own hands and caused considerable distress to Mr Timpson and his family.

“The Crown Prosecution Service prosecuted the defendant for his actions, as they amounted to harassment. Lukjanenko is now facing the consequences.”