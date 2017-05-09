Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 59-year-old man was arrested at the end of a rooftop protest at Government minister Edward Timpson's house in Tarporley .

Believed to be a statement against forced adoption, the demonstration had been going on since Saturday morning (May 6).

Activists had also been gathered outside the property in Utkinton.

Initially two men had climbed on to the roof of the house, the first had come down by Monday morning.

The second man was brought down at about 6pm on Monday.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: "A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and is currently in custody."

Mr Timpson will be defending the Crewe and Nantwich seat for the Conservatives at the upcoming General Election.

He was appointed minister of state for vulnerable children and families at the Department for Education in July 2016. The Tory candidate had previously been parliamentary Under-Secretary of state for children and families since 2012.

It is not the first time his home has been targeted by protesters.

Fathers’ rights campaigners led a demonstration outside the property to coincide with Fathers' Day in June 2016.