Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An abandoned dog found tied to street railings who was given a second chance of happiness after finding a home in Ellesmore Port is to become a TV star.

Rocky will star on the small screen tonight (Tuesday, August 8) in the Channel 5 Dog Rescuers show presented by Alan Davies.

When RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes was called out to Toronto Street in Wallasey following reports of an abandoned dog, he found a Staffordshire Bull Terrier tied to railings.

(Image: UGC)

Inspector Joynes said: “When I arrived, Rocky was being looked after by a crowd of concerned passers-by. Realising that he had been abandoned, these kind people had given the thirsty animal some much-needed water.

“When I took him to the vet to be checked up, we found he had been microchipped, but the details were out of date so we didn’t know where this seven-year-old dog had come from. My only option was to put out an appeal for information, which paid dividends when Rocky’s owner got in contact with us.

“After an interview, the owner agreed to sign Rocky over to the RSPCA for rehoming.”

While awaiting adoption, Rocky was taken to the RSPCA Wirral and Chester branch.

But it was not long before he found his forever home with Shanise Ferguson and Gemma Blackburn from Ellesmere Port.

Shanise said: “Rocky is brilliant, he is so friendly and loves playing with his cuddly toys.

“He really enjoys his walks and has become much better with other dogs. We’re so glad to have him, he really brightens up our day.”

(Image: UGC)

Inspector Joynes added: “It’s great to hear that Rocky is doing so well since he moved to a loving home.

“Staffies have suffered a great deal from overbreeding and bad press in recent years. Unfortunately, we see many ending up at the RSPCA due to irresponsible ownership or because their owners were unable to cope with having a dog. Sadly, lots of people still buy a dog without doing any research or considering the responsibilities.”

Dog Rescuers presenter Alan Davies said: “Dog Rescuers goes behind the scenes to see the RSPCA at work rescuing dogs from neglect and abuse.

“It’s sad to see dogs suffering but always a joy when they are nursed back to health and find loving new homes.”

Rocky is one of 8,009 dogs rescued by the RSPCA last year - that’s nearly one every hour.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit: www.rspca.org.uk/give or text LOVE to 87023 to give £3 (Text costs £3 + one standard network rate message).