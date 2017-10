Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temporary traffic lights will cause headaches for motorists using Chester's Parkgate Road for at least another week.

There were queues on the way into Chester this morning thanks to a lane closure which is due to Virgin Media installing fibre broadband.

Earlier this month Virgin Media were installing broadband at Station Road in Mollington, which caused traffic delays for motorists in that area.

The latest set of roadworks are due to be in place until October 23.