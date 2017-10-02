Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roadworks are due to affect a popular bus route in Chester later this month.

From Monday, October 16, the service 1 Arriva bus route will be unable to serve the bus stops between The King's School and the Overleigh Road Roundabout, diverting through Roughill and Lache Lane.

The works are improvements to the road, and the disruption will last until they are fully completed.

Arriva have released the following information about the Chester Business Park morning and evening journeys that will be affected:

From Wrexham to Chester

• Monday-Friday:

6am, 6.24pm, 6.50pm, 7.50pm, 8.50pm, 9.50pm, 10.50pm.

• Saturday:

6.07am, 8.16pm, 6.50pm, 7.50pm, 8.50pm, 9.50pm, 10.50pm.

• Sunday:

6.50pm, 8.50pm, 10.50pm.

From Chester to Wrexham

• Monday to Friday:

6.30am, 6.47pm, 7.07pm, 7.32pm, 8.05pm, 9.05pm, 10.05pm, 11.05pm

• Saturday:

6.26am, 6.55pm, 7.27pm, 8.05pm, 9.05pm, 10.05pm, 11.05pm

• Sunday:

7.05pm, 8.35pm, 10.35pm

For more information contact Arriva on 0344 8004411