Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and fire crews have been dealing with a blaze at a house in Ellesmere Port this morning (Wednesday, November 8).

Two fire engines were called to a property on Holly Road just before 8am and crews had to wear breathing apparatus and use two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, which was on the first floor of the property.

Police were called to close nearby roads and advised people to avoid the area.