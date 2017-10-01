Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Significant repair works to Bradley Bridge near Malpas will require the B5395 Old Malpas Road to close from Monday (October 2).

The repairs to the bridge will take around 12 weeks and as the road is narrow, it will need to be shut in order to carry out the works safely.

The council’s cabinet member for environment Cllr Karen Shore said: “The works will involve removing the existing bridge parapet and building a stronger higher parapet with sandstone blocks to provide better containment for any vehicle collisions.

“Steel ties will also be installed through the arch barrel to control existing cracks and through the side walls of the bridge to prevent further outward movement.”

The road will be closed about one mile south east from the centre of Malpas.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic including pedestrians and cyclists.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the B5069 Chester Road and A41 Whitchurch Road.