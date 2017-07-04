The video will start in 8 Cancel

It may have been a generally warm and sunny few days but torrential downpours and thunderstorms are set to hit Cheshire West later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for much of England and parts of North Wales from 6am on Thursday (July 6) through until 6am on Friday (July 7), with 'intense thunderstorms' expected and a low risk of sudden flooding, lightning and hail.

During Thursday, 25-30mm of rain could fall within an hour – and experts say this could even stretch to 50mm, although such totals are likely to be isolated with many places staying dry.

Some intense thunderstorms may continue overnight into Friday morning before clearing into the North Sea.

A yellow warning advises to 'plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day to day activities'.