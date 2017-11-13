Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reviewers are being sought to taste test brand new flavours of Absolut Vodka.

Website TestersKeepers are looking for people over 18 to sample the new flavours and then give detailed feedback on them.

The flavours include Absolut Apple, Absolut Cherry, Absolut Cilantro, Absolut Berri Acai and Absolut Ruby Red (grapefruit) and interested parties will need to enter before January 31 2018 to be in with a chance to become a TestersKeepers reviewer.

A number of product testers will be selected each month dependent on the campaign requirements, with the selection picked on either a random selection basis or on an individual's criteria determined by age, occupation, geographical location etc.

You can apply by clicking here . Make sure to read the Terms and Conditions fully before applying.