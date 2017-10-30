Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People driving past Chester ’s Doubletree by Hilton Hotel may have wondered if someone famous was staying there after barriers and a security guard were positioned by the entrance over the weekend.

But The Chronicle understands the real reason was because a traveller caravan arrived in the car park of the hotel which is based near Hoole roundabout, just off the M53 turn-off.

Hotel management were concerned in case other caravans were about to descend so stationed a security guard on the entrance.

The hotel was open to guests and the public as usual with a wedding held on Saturday.

There were rumours a legal order had been obtained directing the travellers to leave yesterday (Sunday). The caravan has now gone.

General manager Edward Cross did not wish to comment but today confirmed it was ‘business as usual’.

Speculation the heightened security was due to a famous guest is unsurprising because 12 months ago a film crew working for global superstar Justin Bieber stayed at the Doubletree sparking rumours the man himself was in residence during his three-date gig at Manchester Arena.

It soon transpired Bieber was staying down the road in a £4.75m futuristic underground house on Helsby Hill, near Helsby , complete with helipad, indoor pool and football pitch.