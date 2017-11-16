Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The organisation behind a proposed fracking research centre at Ince Marshes has apologised for wrongly claiming the location was selected following an earlier consultation with local residents.

Cestrian David Plunkett visited a public drop-in session hoping to learn more about the government-backed project prior to a planning application being lodged.

But he was dubious after reading on a display board that the proposed location was the result of ‘an extensive study of the local geology and consultation with landowners and local residents’.

He later asked the British Geological Survey (BGS), who would manage the Cheshire Energy Research Field Site, to back up their statement, which was also made in a press release available online.

Mr Plunkett wrote: “Can you please tell me when the 2016 consultation with local residents took place, in what format, what questions, how many replies etc etc, and also can you direct me to a published copy of the report or summary of that consultation?”

BGS spokeswoman Cristina Chapman replied: “I apologise that the wording in the press release suggests that this process had already begun. We have corrected the wording online and on the poster to prevent confusion.”

Mr Plunkett told The Chronicle: “It is clear they did not have any 2016 consultation with local residents as they have claimed in the press release and information boards. Scandalous. I have replied saying how do they expect people to trust them.”

It is likely the Cheshire Energy Research Field Site would be based at the University of Chester ’s Thornton Science Park close to 80 observation boreholes drilled on Ince Marshes.

The centre would also investigate carbon capture.

Carbon capture is the underground storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from power generation and industry to protect the environment.

Another research avenue could include investigating the storage of renewable energy from wind turbines at Ince Marshes in the form of compressed air injected underground which could be released at periods of high demand when the wind isn’t blowing to drive a turbine to generate electricity.

Meanwhile, members of Frack Free Frodsham & Helsby were today (Thursday, November 16) due to be demonstrating outside more public consultation meetings organised by BGS at Elton Church Hall (1-3pm) and Frodsham Community Centre (6-9pm).

A newsletter to members said: “As you may be aware, British Geological Survey’s (BGS) proposals for a huge energy research site will include 80 boreholes, to examine the underground movement of fluids and gas. This infrastructure could significantly further the interests of fracking companies in this area and throughout the UK.

“Our presence at such events is hugely significant; it raises awareness of the threat of fracking in the area and reveals the various, and at times covert, ways in which the fracking industry seeks to gain a foothold.”