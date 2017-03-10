Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conservation and repair work has started at the Grade II listed Northwich Library on Witton Street.

The library will remain open during the works that are being planned to ensure as little disruption for library users as possible.

The much loved building, dating from 1909, has a number of structural issues identified in a recent condition report and temporary repairs were carried out last year.

The first phase of permanent repair work is under way to secure the structural stability of the building.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s conservation team is working with Qwest Services and a local conservation architect. Phase one is expected to be completed in April, safety scaffold or netting may remain in place while phase two is agreed.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing said: “This is a complicated project that requires individual timbers to be exposed, allowing the specialist teams to determine how the building was constructed.”

“This will allow the Conservation Team to recommend the best way to carry out the repairs whilst keeping the library operational, minimising the impact on library users, neighbouring businesses and residents.”

The delivery of Library Services are unaffected by the works, the main public spaces and access to the library are being fully maintained. Alternative arrangements have been made for existing bookings of the first floor meeting room.

The daily activity programme is also unaffected with details available online at www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk